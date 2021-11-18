Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Split After Going Public with Romance 1 Year Ago: Source

The model and actor parted ways less than two months after their romantic red carpet debut

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have called it quits.

After just more than a year of dating, the young couple parted ways, a source tells PEOPLE.

Their split comes less than two months after Gerber and Elordi made their red carpet couple debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles. Gerber, 20, wore a sleeveless sparkling gold Celine by Hedi Slimane dress, while Elordi, 24, wore a black Celine Homme tuxedo by Hedi Slimane, as they smiled at each other on the red carpet.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Gerber and Elordi were first spotted together in September 2020. The pair later made their relationship Instagram official that Halloween, when they went dressed as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

Though the pair kept their relationship relatively private, Gerber did open up about her romance with the Euphoria actor in her June/July 2021 cover story with Vogue.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," the model told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."