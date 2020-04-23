Image zoom Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber is taking advantage of her extra free time while in self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking with Allure ahead of the launch of her Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance campaign, the 18-year-old supermodel said she’s “really been taking the time to make sure I’m healthy on the inside.”

“In our minds, we keep going and going, and you don’t really have time to reflect on how your body is feeling and check back in,” Kaia — the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — told the outlet. “I’ve been very fortunate to use this time to check in with myself internally and that’s just been a really big part of my routine.”

Kaia has tried to keep her routine as normal as possible by doing daily FaceTime workouts with her Dogpound trainer. She’s also fostering a three-week-old puppy and taking an online class through Yale called “The Science of Wellbeing” to “help her navigate her emotions and keep her spirits high,” according to Allure.

While self-isolating in her Los Angeles homes, the star said she’s taking a “pretty big break” from the extensive makeup and skincare routine required for her job. But the one beauty ritual she hasn’t abandoned during the pandemic is fragrance: “I’ve been wearing it since I was 12 or 13,” she said.

“I put it on — even though I’m not leaving the house — because it keeps me sane and makes me feel like I haven’t [strayed] too far away from my normal routine,” Kaia added.

Earlier this week, the supermodel shared a series of sultry shots wearing a cheeky black bikini as she gracefully swims underwater. She simply captioned the photos with a “👋🏼” hand waving emoji.

Designer Marc Jacobs wrote in the comments, “Fantastic photos.” Fellow model and Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin also said, “daddy long legs.”

The Instagram series came just days after Kaia’s mom took a modern approach to modeling and put her skills to the test with a FaceTime photo shoot as a result of coronavirus.

Crawford shared a set of photos from the remote shoot that she did with photographer Kat Irlin and explained that they were taken completely over the iPhone video app.

“There’s a first time for everything! FaceTime photoshoot with @kat_in_nyc 📲,” the legendary supermodel captioned her post. “Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop being creative.”

