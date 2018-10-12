Kaia Gerber, 17, Shows Off New Tattoo on Instagram - But What Does it Say?

Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber is no stranger to tattoos, often tagging along when older brother Presley Gerber goes for new ink, but the 17-year-old model has yet to take the plunge with her own permanent design. Until now.

Cindy Crawford’s youngest just posted a selfie on Instagram where she’s riding in a car giving the peace sign, which shows off a tattoo on her inner bicep — the first ink we’ve ever seen on Kaia.

The delicate cursive writing reportedly spells out her middle name, Jordan, according to Page Six. Cursive tattoos are having a moment with models right now. Ashley Graham got her husband’s name tattooed in small lettering and Ireland and Hailey Baldwin have their last name written on their fingers in cursive.

Kaia’s also bares a striking resemblance to her brother Presley’s tattoo that spells out her name “Kaia XXIII” in similar font.

Her big brother, 19, was by her side at Rafael Valdez’s Malibu tattoo parlor earlier this week, where he also added another permanent design to his collection.

At 17 years old, Kaia doesn’t technically meet the legal age limit to get a tattoo, which is 18, so that likely means her supermodel mom or dad, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, was with her at the time.

Kaia and Presley’s famous parents have been very supportive of all of Presley’s ink. When he got the tattoo of Kaia’s name Gerber commented on Presley’s Instagram, “RG + JG APPROVED!” while Crawford also chimed in writing: “Cool.”

Perhaps a tribute to her brother is next in store for Kaia!