Kaia Gerber Gets Candid About Mental Health Struggles: 'It's Okay to Have a Bad Day'

Kaia Gerber opened up about her mental health in a candid new video.

The 18-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber joined eight other models as they each shared their personal experiences in a video for Vogue. Gerber, who made her fashion week debut just days after she turned 16 (and has since walked nearly every major runway), admitted that growing up in the spotlight in her late teens could at times be tough on her mental well-being.

"There are so many moving parts, especially being part of an industry with so many different people that you face a lot of struggles," Gerber said. "You have to wake up every day and choose that happiness for yourself, not for someone else and not based on anyone else."

The model went on to explain the ways that she's learned to cope with her ups-and-downs, and encouraged her followers to do the same.

"What you see in the media most times is the highlight reel. It's okay not to be okay sometimes. It's okay to be sad. It's okay to have bad days," she said. "Those aren't the days that we're putting on Instagram."

While Gerber spent time social distancing with her family in Los Angeles at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in April, she revealed that she had been taking that time to focus on her health.