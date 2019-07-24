Image zoom

Like mother, like daughter!

Kaia Gerber, 17, just stepped off the catwalk and onto the small screen with her music video debut, 29 years after her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford famously starred as a muse in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” video.

The model of the moment teamed up with 24-year-old songwriter and frontman for the band Public Access TV, John Eatherly, on a nostalgic video for his single “Burnout.” Also starring alongside Gerber and Eartherly is 22-year-old model Oli Green.

Set in NYC, the video (above) features Gerber and Green as love interests, while Eartherly plays the role of Green’s driver.

“One side is about the frustration of feeling like you don’t belong and how boring it can be when people all try to fit the same mold,” Eatherly said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The other side is about the romantic ‘rockstar’ fantasy of living a checked out blissful life of excess. That doesn’t tend to end well. The key is to never give a shit about anyone’s approval other than your own.”

Eatherly teamed with co-directors Johann Rashid and Jonah Freud, who makes his post-college directorial debut at 22. Eartherly and Freud have been quietly collaborating out of his Chinatown apartment since becoming friends four years ago. And the concept for the video happened in less than a week with help from Green and Gerber.

“This video was conceived, confirmed and created in five days, out of friendship, love and respect,” Freud shared in a statement. “We wanted to create something that felt like the music videos of childhood, occupying a space between suburban teen drama and metropolis darkness.”

This is just the latest milestone for Gerber, who has walked runways across the globe, starred in numerous high-fashion campaigns, covered magazines and much more as the industry’s top model muse.