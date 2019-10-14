Kaia Gerber Never Thought She Looked Like Mom Cindy Crawford 'At All' Until Now

Kaia Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, have had countless twinning moments, from Met Gala parties to Paris Vogue covers. But the 18-year-old model didn’t notice her uncanny resemblance to Crawford, 53, until recently.

In a personal essay for Vogue’s November 2019 issue, Gerber (whose dad is Crawford’s husband of 21 years, Rande Gerber) opened up about the similarities she shares with her mom and what it feels like following in Crawford’s modeling footsteps.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber wrote. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices.”

But Gerber admitted that she often doubted their likeness: “It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

Now, she sees a slew of similarities between her and her mother, adding the one thing she appreciates more than having Crawford’s runway looks is her personality.

“The biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom,” Gerber explained. “Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that’s something for which I’m beyond grateful.”

Geber jokingly added the one trait that sets her and Crawford apart: “Quick tip: My mom’s the one with the mole.”

She also wrote in the essay how modeling bonded the mother-daughter-duo even more and how she’s received ongoing support from her family, including older brother and model Presley Gerber, 20. She recalls Presely gave her the “extra bit of loving support I needed” when he watched her walk in her first runway show (Calvin Klein) from the front row in 2018.

Since starting her modeling career, Gerber has embraced her resemblance to Crawford, even borrowing a few style tricks from her.

At 15 years old, Geber copied her mother’s ‘90s style at Kendall Jenner’s 21st birthday bash, wearing a black mini skirt and cropped top.

And most recently, Gerber channeled Crawford’s Versace MTV VMAs outfit, wearing a similar strappy bustier top accented with gold buckles, for her 18th birthday in September.