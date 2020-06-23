In April, the supermodel said she has been experimenting with her hair color out of sheer boredom while quarantining amid the coronavirus

Kaia Gerber Debuts Her First Major Hair Change with New Platinum Blonde Locks

Kaia Gerber has a new summer ‘do!

The supermodel, 18, stepped out for a smoothie run on Friday and again for a lunch date at dad Rande Gerber’s restaurant in Malibu on Monday, both times rocking platinum blonde hair — a stark departure from her signature dark brunette hue.

On Friday, the star wore a blue tank top and styled her freshly bleached bob in a ponytail. Three days later, she chose vintage jeans, a basic white tee, a navy cardigan and flip flops as she showed off the new color by wearing her hair down and natural.

Although Gerber (whose mom is Cindy Crawford) has been gradually going lighter for the past few months — she debuted subtle highlights in an Instagram selfie in April — this marks the supermodel’s first time experimenting with a bright blonde hue.

Gerber said earlier this year that she decided to switch up her hair color out of sheer boredom while quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I recently posted a video on Instagram of Audrey Hepburn cutting her own bangs because I got to the point in quarantine where I was like, I'm either going to cut my hair or dye it," she told Refinery29 in April. "I knew something was going to happen, so I decided to give myself at-home highlights."

The star also revealed her risky at-home method — but not before adding a disclaimer: "I don't know if I'd recommend this," she said, "but I just used hydrogen peroxide, a random DIY thing I saw online somewhere."

Image zoom Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Gerber continued, "I literally put the straight peroxide on my hair and then dried it with a blowdryer — just to hit it with heat — and it definitely lightened my color a shade or two, just a subtle change."

The supermodel's eventful quarantine also involved a "little accident" that required her to get an over-the-elbow arm cast, which she shared in an Instagram post last month alongside a mirror selfie and an X-ray of her broken arm.

In the photo, Gerber is seen posing for a mirror selfie while wearing an army green bikini and showing off her light blue arm cast.

Image zoom Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Despite the injury, Gerber assured her fans: "I'm okay!"

After sharing the images, Gerber received several comments from her famous followers. "Oh crikey! ❤️," commented InStyle editor-in-chief, Laura Brown.

Rinna's daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, asked, "Did u fall down those stairs r u ok," adding, "Those stairs are certainly daunting."