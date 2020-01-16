Kaia Gerber and These $85 Sneakers Are Practically Inseparable

Image zoom Splash; Getty; Splash (2)

Kaia Gerber and her Converse sneakers are like inseparable BFFs. They go everywhere together, and we like to imagine they share the same hobbies, too, like strolling around the city or shopping. They’re both cool and low-key in their style, and to be perfectly honest, we’d third-wheel this stylish duo any day.

If you didn’t get the memo, Gerber has been wearing a particular pair of classic navy blue Converse Chuck Taylors nonstop — and we can’t really blame her. The model’s go-to sneakers draw inspiration from the original ’70s high-top style, but they’re designed with more cushioning and a tougher canvas that can better withstand harsh weather conditions. As the brand notes, there’s “no reason not to wear them all day, every day,” and it seems like Gerber is in complete agreement with this sentiment.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Can’t Stop Using This Best-Selling Coffee Cup — and It’s Available on Amazon

As for her favorite way to wear them? She loves styling the high-top sneakers with medium-wash, straight leg jeans — a pairing that’s both retro and on-trend. Up top, she’s switched it up more by teaming the denim and navy blue Converse with everything from leather blazers (another throwback staple) and tie-dye hoodies to leopard print coats and relaxed tees.

Gerber isn’t the only celeb obsessed with her Converse; practically everyone in Hollywood owns a pair. Bella Hadid was spotted at an event last year in a monochromatic look consisting of her white high-tops, white jeans, and a white top. Julia Roberts once rocked gray Converse to a screening event in 2013 (that’s about as chill as it gets), and Rihanna sported her black Chuck 70s with a flirty pink skirt and a lace bralette because, well, Rihanna.

The widespread appeal of the sneaker isn’t all that surprising. Converse are inherently simple in their design, using two tried-and-true silhouettes — either a low-top that hits at the ankle or a high-top that lands just above — and they tap into nostalgia. Every now and then, the brand experiments with of-the-moment design additions, like a platform sole or swapping the usual canvas for a fun, sequin-embellished upper. For the most part, however, the top-sellers have remained unchanged.

Regardless of the style you choose, you can rest easy knowing that Converse sneakers will stay in your rotation for years, so you’ll get plenty of use out of them (just take a look at Gerber as proof of this). Shop the model’s exact navy blue high-tops, plus other sneakers from the brand that you’ll reach for again and again, below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Converse Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers, $85; converse.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star® 70 Always On High Top Sneaker, $85; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneakers, $55; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Always On Low Top Sneaker, $80; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneakers, $65; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.