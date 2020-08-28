Kaia Gerber and Mom Cindy Crawford Model for Vogue Italia's 100 Covers Issue

For the first time ever, Vogue Italia has tapped 100 different cover stars for its September issue

Like mother, like daughter!

Kaia Gerber and her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford are among two or the many stars tapped for Vogue Italia's September issue. For the first time, the magazine features 100 covers, all fronted by different celebrities with their own unique stories to tell.

In Crawford’s cover, the industry veteran, 54, dons a winter peacoat while staring straight at the camera, while her daughter, who turns 19 next month, wears a gray tank top and a matching pair of underwear in hers.

“My favorite part of being a human is your brain can never get too full,” the young model says in a voice over for the video version of her cover.

“I think your life story isn’t ever over because even after you’re gone it continues because being a person is the way that you affect people and that never really goes away, at least I hope,” she adds.

Opening about the decision behind the unique September issue idea, Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti explained that “this is the moment to raise our voices and talk.”

“At times like these human beings can do one of two things: shut up or shout. Last April, when we decided to leave our cover white, we were convinced that silence was the right message of respect and reserve,” Farneti wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the all-white cover which was released as the country continued to recover and rebuild after being devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, instead, with the onset of a new season that will in many ways be crucial, we think this is the moment to raise our voices and talk about hope and beauty,” Farneti added. “For the first time, we have shot and printed 100 covers. Each of them is dedicated to an individual protagonist. It is the portrait of a community that, having waited diligently, now finds itself making a fresh start”.

The mix of featured voices represent “talented people in the most diverse fields, icons of the past, people who have nothing to do with fashion, of all ages.”

Among the other Vogue Italia cover stars include Ugbad Abdi, a Somali-American model who became to the first model to wear a hijab during runway shows for Fendi and Lanvin, actor and activist Indya Moore, known for playing Angel Evangelista on the hit series Pose, actress Chloë Sevigny, as well as Precious Lee, the first black curvy model to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Pat Cleveland, one of the first Black models to become a star in the fashion industry, also snagged their own covers.

Creative director Ferdinando Verderi explained that the idea behind the project “is very simple: more is more.”

“A challenge to the canons of quantity with which fashion has always measured itself. A celebration of diversity and uniqueness, a desire for rebirth that, once printed, becomes a collective experience,” Verderi wrote, noting that all 100 cover stars had “interesting stories” to tell.

“We then asked each of them to tell us the story of their life in a minute,” he added, calling the issue “a project that aims to become a document of our times.”