Kaia Gerber Shares Cheeky Bikini Photos from an Artsy Underwater Photo Shoot

Kaia Gerber decided to turn a quick dip in her pool into a modeling moment.

The 18-year-old model, who has been social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in California, shared some artsy photos from an underwater pool photo shoot on her Instagram.

In the series of sultry shots that capture Gerber gracefully swimming under the water, the star is wearing a cheeky black bikini as she goes in and out of the camera’s frame. She simply captioned the photos with a “👋🏼” hand waving emoji.

Designer Marc Jacobs wrote in the comments, “Fantastic photos.” Fellow model and Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin also said, “daddy long legs.”

Last week, Gerber’s mom Cindy Crawford, 54, took a modern approach to modeling and put her skills to the test as she did a FaceTime photo shoot as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The legendary supermodel shared a set of photos from the remote shoot that she did with photographer Kat Irlin and explained that they were taken completely over the iPhone video app.

“There’s a first time for everything! FaceTime photoshoot with @kat_in_nyc 📲,” wrote Crawford. “Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop being creative.”

The shoot is a part of a series of FaceTime sessions Irlin has been doing with other models, including Helena Christensen, while social-distancing amid the pandemic. Crawford posed with glossy lips and perfectly-tousled hair wearing a simple black tank top, in photos taken both inside and outside her home.