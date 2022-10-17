Kaia Gerber is all grown up!

Gerber, 21, attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second-annual gala Sunday and made a splash in her sheer turtleneck top and long draped skirt by Alaïa that channeled her iconic '90s supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford.

The young model and actress was styled in pieces from creative director Pieter Mulier's winter-spring 2023 collection.

The minimalist look, matched with a nude glossy lip and blowout, reminded fans of when Crawford, 56, wore a similar figure-hugging statement piece — a sequin and sheer ombre dress — at the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1993.

In 2017, Crawford spoke of her affection for the brand Alaïa, which she modeled on MTV's House of Style when she first began to venture out into the modeling world.

"The very first one we shot, I'm wearing my own Azzedine [Alaïa] dress and leather jacket cause we didn't have a wardrobe, we didn't have a stylist, we barely had hair and makeup," Crawford said at the time. "It was a great vehicle for people to see my personality."

Gerber's look on Sunday night is not the first time the mother-daughter duo caused a double take.

Following in her mom's very stylish footsteps, Gerber signed as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2017. The deal marked the then-16-year-old's first major beauty campaign.

Most recently, the the two were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Gerber and Crawford walked the runway in an Off-White show honoring the life of Virgil Abloh and were also spotted wearing matching camel wrap coats while enjoy the city during their stay.

"Postcards from Paris 💌," Crawford captioned an Instagram carousel in March that opened with a shot of her and her lookalike daughter twinning in the outerwear. The supermodels each accessorized with dark sunglasses and a black purse.

In a personal essay for Vogue's November 2019 issue, Gerber said that being compared to her mother is "the biggest compliment."

She wrote: "From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom. As I get older, it happens even more, and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."