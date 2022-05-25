Kaia Gerber Channels Mom Cindy Crawford as She Supports Boyfriend Austin Butler at Cannes

The model rocked a custom Celine by Hedi Slimane red halter slip dress and bombshell beauty moment that was reminiscent of a look her supermodel mom wore 30 years ago

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Kaia Gerber.

The model, 20, stepped out in a custom Celine by Hedi Slimane red halter slip dress while supporting her boyfriend Austin Butler at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his film Elvis on Wednesday. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and wore her hair in a loose romantic updo.

Gerber's entire look gave us fashion flashbacks to an outfit her mother Cindy Crawford rocked more than 30 years ago. At Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest in 1991, the model, now 56, wore a red halter mini dress embellished with shimmering stones. She completed the look with red lip and statement earrings.

Butler, 30, walked the red carpet without Gerber but was dressed by the same designer as his girlfriend. He looked dapper in a custom six-button Celine by Hedi Slimane tuxedo. The new Cartier ambassador accessorized his look with watch, bracelet, and ring from the brand.

The actor posed for photos alongside his Elvis costar Olivia DeJonge and Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley.

Butler takes on the titular role in Elvis which chronicles the star's rise to fame in the 1950s and his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Earlier this month, Gerber and Butler both stepped out for the 2022 Met Gala.

For fashion's biggest night, Gerber wore a sexy metallic silver gown with side cutouts while Butler looked rocker chic in an all-black look and an untied black tie worn over his shoulders.

The model and actor opted to walk the red carpet separately but shared a sweet moment at the top of top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase. He reached out to grab her hand and they leaned for a kiss.

The supermodel was first linked to the Elvis star in December 2021, just one month after her split from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi.