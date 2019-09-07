Kaia Gerber Channels Mom Cindy Crawford While Celebrating Her 18th Birthday in N.Y.C.

Like mother, like daughter!

Kaia Gerber was the spitting image of her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford as she stepped out for her 18th birthday bash at The Edition Hotel in New York City on Friday night.

Channeling her mother’s look for the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, Gerber wore a black leather mini skirt paired with a bondage-style sheer bodysuit, a statement belt and strappy black heels. The birthday girl also exuded ’90s vibes with her voluminous bouffant hairstyle and smoky black eye makeup.

The crisscrossing straps paid tribute to Crawford’s Versace VMAs outfit, which featured a similar strappy bustier top accented with gold buckles.

Crawford, now 53, was also in attendance at Gerber’s birthday party, alongside husband Rande Gerber. The mom of two channeled another icon, Cher, in a glittering gold wig and matching bodysuit.

Gerber, currently in the midst of New York Fashion Week, has been following in her famous mother’s modeling footsteps. On her 18th birthday on Tuesday, Gerber celebrated the “best birthday present” — her October 2019 cover of British Vogue.

In July, Gerber stepped off the catwalk and onto the small screen with her music video debut, 29 years after Crawford famously starred as a muse in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” video.

Though the teen is busy walking runways and starring on magazine covers, the Crawford-Gerber family still finds time for fun. In June, Gerber and her parents, as well as her brother Presley Gerber, spent Father’s Day at their local IHOP for breakfast — and apparently ordered the entire menu.

Rande, 57, posted a photo of the outing to Instagram at the time, captioning it, “Cindy took this while waiting for a table. Then we sat down and ordered every picture on the menu. I love my family!”

Crawford and Rande celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in late May, each posting sweet throwback photos of the other to commemorate the occasion and celebrate their ongoing love. Despite their fame, the entire family is clearly very close-knit — Presley even has a tattoo of Kaia’s name on his arm to immortalize their tight sibling bond.