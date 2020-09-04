Kaia Gerber Shares Nude Photo (Wearing Nothing But Thigh-High Boots) in Honor of Her 19th Birthday

The supermodel was flooded with well wishes from her famous friends and family on her big day

Kaia Gerber put it all on display for her 19th birthday.

Sprawling nude on the floor wearing nothing more than a pair of patent thigh-high boots, Gerber seductively posed (and just barely covered her breast with a star emoji) in a high-fashion editorial shot by photographers Luigi and Iango for the September issue of Vogue Japan. The model shared the sexy shot on her Instagram feed in honor of her birthday and simply captioned it, "nineteen."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luigi and Iango shared a slideshow of more stunning shots of Gerber's Vogue Japan shoot wishing her a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday to this beautiful Gem 💗 @kaiagerber we looooove you 💗," the caption said.

Gerber was flooded with heartwarming messages from her friends and family in honor of her special day. Model Karlie Kloss posted a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram which included multiple snapshots of the pair throughout the years.

"Happy happy birthday baby K❣️You are such a light in this world and I am so SO proud of you! Your energy, brains, beauty and enormous heart are cherished by everyone who is lucky enough to know you. Here’s to another trip around the sun @kaiagerber 💫," Kloss said.

Gerber reposted other tributes made on Instagram from her famous friends including from Naomi Campbell, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne, the latter of which called Gerber her "partner in crime" in one photo, and showed their matching "solemate" tattoos in another. (The duo first showed off the ink in celebration of Delevingne's 28th birthday in August.)

The star's older brother Presley Gerber, 21, posted an adorable throwback photo of the pair as toddlers, telling her, "I’ll always be here for you." And mom Cindy Crawford, 54, shared another childhood photo of Kaia writing, "not so little princess."

"Wishing you health and happiness and the confidence to be the highest version of yourself. So proud of the woman you are becoming! 😘🎂💐 👑," Crawford added.

Just last month, Crawford and Gerber were both tapped to star in Vogue Italia's September issue, which for the first time ever, featured 100 covered fronted by all different stars. On Crawford’s cover, the longtime model wrapped up in a gray winter peacoat while staring straight at the camera, while her daughter stood a simple tank top and a matching pair of underwear for hers.