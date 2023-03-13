Kaia Gerber Makes a Dazzling Appearance to Support Boyfriend Austin Butler at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kaia Gerber joined Austin Butler's side for the second biggest event of the night following the 2023 Oscars.

The couple posed sweetly on the red carpet prior to heading into the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, after Butler, 31, attended the awards ceremony with his agent. Butler served up a quick outfit change, going with his second Saint Laurent look of the night in a black jacket and silk shirt, while Gerber, 21, donned a sparkling silver Celine dress.

Gerber accompanied the Elvis actor after his loss in the Best Actor category to Brendan Fraser, who took home the award for his performance in The Whale.

John Shearer/WireImage

Earlier in the night, Butler told ABC pre-show host Ashley Graham that he wanted to bring his longtime pal and agent, James Farrell, to the ceremony.

"I've got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent," he said on the show. "And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight."

Butler also shared how special the night was to him — from being a first-time nominee at the Academy Awards to a successful award show run leading up to the night.

Lionel Hahn/Getty

He told Graham, 35, how the evening "feels like a dream come true, I can't believe I'm here right now."

"It's just celebrating with all these beautiful people," he said. "The thing that I didn't realize ahead of time was the community that you build in these months leading up to tonight."

He added, "I just feel so honored and happy to get to celebrate with everybody."

Getty

While Gerber hasn't joined Butler on previous award show red carpets this season, she has been accompanying him behind the scenes, last making an appearance in February at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party (the same event at which they made their relationship public last year).

The two have also previously enjoyed fashion's biggest night together, appearing side by side at the 2022 Met Gala, even sharing a sweet kiss at the top of the staircase before heading in.