Kaia Gerber Makes a Dazzling Appearance to Support Boyfriend Austin Butler at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The Elvis actor opted for his second Saint Laurent look of the night while Gerber donned a Celine gown

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 11:20 AM

Kaia Gerber joined Austin Butler's side for the second biggest event of the night following the 2023 Oscars.

The couple posed sweetly on the red carpet prior to heading into the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, after Butler, 31, attended the awards ceremony with his agent. Butler served up a quick outfit change, going with his second Saint Laurent look of the night in a black jacket and silk shirt, while Gerber, 21, donned a sparkling silver Celine dress.

Gerber accompanied the Elvis actor after his loss in the Best Actor category to Brendan Fraser, who took home the award for his performance in The Whale.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
John Shearer/WireImage

Earlier in the night, Butler told ABC pre-show host Ashley Graham that he wanted to bring his longtime pal and agent, James Farrell, to the ceremony.

"I've got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent," he said on the show. "And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight."

Butler also shared how special the night was to him — from being a first-time nominee at the Academy Awards to a successful award show run leading up to the night.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Lionel Hahn/Getty

He told Graham, 35, how the evening "feels like a dream come true, I can't believe I'm here right now."

"It's just celebrating with all these beautiful people," he said. "The thing that I didn't realize ahead of time was the community that you build in these months leading up to tonight."

He added, "I just feel so honored and happy to get to celebrate with everybody."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

While Gerber hasn't joined Butler on previous award show red carpets this season, she has been accompanying him behind the scenes, last making an appearance in February at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party (the same event at which they made their relationship public last year).

The two have also previously enjoyed fashion's biggest night together, appearing side by side at the 2022 Met Gala, even sharing a sweet kiss at the top of the staircase before heading in.

Related Articles
US actor Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Austin Butler Explains Why Kaia Gerber Isn't His Date for the Oscars 2023
Austin Butler and Sharon Stone are all smiles as they exit the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party!
Exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Seen Outside Same Oscars 2023 Party
Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
An Overwhelmed Brendan Fraser Gives Thanks for His 'Creative Lifeline' in Best Actor Speech at 2023 Oscars
Miles Teller
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Oscars
Pedro Pascal Olivia Wilde
Oscars 2023 Pre-Parties: See All the Fun Photos!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Kaia Gerber Wears Sexy Mesh Dress on Date Night with Austin Butler at 'W' Magazine's Best Performances Party
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Encourages Actors to 'Stay in There' as He Wins at 2023 SAG Awards: 'Have Courage'
oscar party dresses tout
All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal on Who He Is Most Excited to Meet on Oscar Night: 'I'm a Crazy Michelle Williams Fan'
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Shares Kiss with Fiancée Ramona Agruma at Glamorous Oscars Party
Jeanne Moore, Brendan Fraser, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser 95th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Brendan Fraser's Sons Say They're 'Unbelievably Proud' of Him as They Join Dad at Oscars 2023
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
Diana Jenkins
Pregnant Diana Jenkins Debuts Baby Bump at Elton John Bash as 'RHOBH' Stars Hit Oscars 2023 Parties
Angela Bassett
These Stars Brought Their Family Members to the 2023 Oscars
jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan
Every Epic Photo from the 2023 Oscars Afterparties