Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Show Sweet PDA in Coordinating Looks at Time100 Gala

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler showed off their love in style.

The 21-year-old model and daughter of Cindy Crawford and the 31-year-old Elvis star packed in the PDA while walking the red carpet for the Time100 gala, where Butler was awarded as one of the most influential figures of the year.

At the event, the couple cozied up in front of the cameras, posing in an intimate embrace while their eyes locked on one another, showing off their smiles for each other while also showing off their red carpet fashion.

Gerber wore a chic, body-hugging dark gray backless Khaite gown that started at her neck and draped almost to the floor. The skirt flared out from her legs into a soft, pleated hemline. She finished the dress off with Mikimoto jewelry, pointy-toed heels and her brown hair in a middle part.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Butler matched Gerber in classic neutrals with his formal black tuxedo. His look consisted of a double-breasted design, a black satin tie, matching straight-leg trousers and a white dress shirt. He swept his signature messy locks back and opted for a bit of stubble.

Since being linked to one another in the latter half of 2021, the duo has had a string of PDA-filled public moments and red carpet style serves.

Most recently, the couple rocked coordinating metallic looks on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

While there, Butler wore a Saint Laurent outfit consisting of a black blazer and matching pants that he paired with a plunging, dark silver silk shirt with a built-in tie accent.

Gerber matched his playful outfit in a tight-fitting sparkling backless Celine dress that she paired with matching strappy heels and that showed off her small side tattoo.

Before that, the duo rocked coordinating all-black looks to W magazine's Best Performances Party, where the model rocked a mesh dress and Butler wore an all-black tuxedo.