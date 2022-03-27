The pair was first spotted together in December 2021 about one month after Kaia Gerber's split from ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Make Their Red Carpet Debut Together 3 Months After Being Linked

Kaia Gerber and Actor Austin Butler at the W Magazine "best Performance" Event in Los Angeles on March 24, 2022.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have hit the red carpet together for the first time.

Gerber, 20, and Butler, 30, made their red carpet debut as a pair on Thursday at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Gerber donned a sparkly two-piece ensemble featuring a gold crop top with fringe and silver straps, and a knee-length high-rise skirt that fades from green to red from top to bottom. Meanwhile, Butler wore a simple black suit.

The duo was first spotted together in December 2021 about one month after her split from ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi, whom she dated for just over a year.

"She seems really happy," an insider told PEOPLE of Gerber's relationship with Butler at the time. "All of her friends think he's really cute."

Gerber and Elordi, who were first linked in September 2020, had only made their red-carpet debut two months before their breakup when they attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

Gerber revealed what she wants from a relationship, including the key qualities she looks for in a person, while discussing her relationship with Elordi in the cover story for Vogue's June/July 2021 issue.

That same summer, Butler was spotted smooching Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, with whom he costarred in the 2016 comedy Yoga Hosers, directed by Kevin Smith.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber told Vogue at the time.

The model added, "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

At the L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala benefitting St. Jude Hospital in January, Gerber told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic "made me re-evaluate my personal life a lot more."

That same day, Gerber and Butler were spotted strolling around L.A. after going out together to grab groceries.