Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Cozy Up During a Stroll Together Through Los Angeles

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are spending some more time together.

A month after the pair were first spotted out in Los Angeles, Gerber, 20, and Butler, 30, went on a casual supermarket date to grab some groceries.

The supermodel and actor were photographed leaving luxury California-based market Erewhon with a shopping bag of purchases and beverage in hand. At one moment, Butler cozied up to Gerber and wrapped his arm around her shoulder. Their facial expressions were concealed by their protective face coverings (Butler in a navy bandana and Gerber in a cloth mask).

The model kept her look casual as she walked her dog with the actor by her side. She was spotted wearing a "Gerber University" hoodie and spandex Nike workout shorts, while Butler kept comfy in t-shirt and joggers.

Austin Butler Kaia Gerber Credit: The Image Direct

Last month a source told PEOPLE that Gerber and Butler have enjoyed getting to know each other. "She seems really happy," the insider said. "All of her friends think he's really cute."

Their outings come not long after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Gerber and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi had ended their relationship after more than a year of dating – and two months after they made their red-carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.