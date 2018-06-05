Kaia Gerber Makes Her CFDA Awards Debut – Wearing Alexander Wang Boxers

At this point, it seems like Kaia Gerber has hit nearly every major modeling milestone. From walking in top fashion shows (she just hit the Alexander Wang runway Sunday night) to major ad campaigns, she’s done it all, but she’s never attended a CFDA Awards ceremony — until now. And the rising supermodel (and daughter to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) just made her CFDA red carpet debut both memorable and comfortable.

The 16-year-old modeling prodigy walked the carpet with designer Alexander Wang wearing an oversize button-down shirt with a stomach cutout, paired with printed boxer shorts (yes, boxers!) over a pair of sheer logo black tights and heels.

“It’s my first CFDAs and my favorite date ever,” Gerber said of Wang on the red carpet. “I always have the most fun with him so why wouldn’t I go everywhere with him?”

Gerber joins an impressive lineup of models in attendance at the event, including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge and more.

Just a day ago she walked in Wang’s spring 2019 collection alongside top models including Bella Hadid and Behati Prinsloo. The show marked his first time presenting off the traditional fashion calendar in February and September.

Even though Gerber has walked in just about every high-fashion runway show, she has yet to attend fashion’s most major event, the Met Gala, and likely won’t until she turns 18.

Earlier this year actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler, 15, told The Hollywood Reporter that she would not be attending the Met Gala because she was “not old enough,” sparking conversation that the event could be implementing a new age restriction.

A source told THR that the decision didn’t have to do with the theme, but rather, “it’s not an appropriate event for people under 18.”

While we wait for Kaia’s big Met Gala debut, she did make her CFDA Awards red carpet moment one to remember.