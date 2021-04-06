Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Have a Cute Coordinating Couples Moment During a Coffee Run

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are step in step.

Over the weekend, the model, 19, and the actor, 23, were spotted on a coffee run in Los Angeles in coordinating laid-back outfits.

Gerber — who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber — wore a cropped blouse, black trousers, a green baseball cap and orange-tinted retro sunglasses for the outing, while her boyfriend donned matching black slacks, a white tank top, a blue button-up worn over one arm and black sunglasses.

Although the model and Euphoria actor have kept their romance private, Gerber most recently showed her boyfriend some love on social media for Valentine's Day.

Gerber shared a rare photo with Elordi on her Instagram Story. The sweet pic showed the couple relaxing on the beach as they lounged side-by-side on a daybed each reading a book. Gerber didn't caption the photo but simply added a red heart emoji to the Instagram Story slide.

Jacob Elordi, Kaia Gerber Image zoom Credit: Kaia Gerber/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Winter/Getty; Steven Ferdman/Getty

The model also posted a solo shot of Elordi on her Instagram Story where she called him her "valentine." She later posted a close-up shot of a bouquet of red, pink and white roses that appeared to be from her boyfriend and said, "lucky girl... 🥰."

Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi Image zoom Credit: Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Elordi and Gerber's latest relationship milestone comes after a source exclusively told PEOPLE that the Australian actor has "embraced Kaia's Malibu life and seems to love it as much as she does."

"Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together," added the source. "It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together."

Elordi and Gerber first became romantically linked in early September when they were spotted dining at the same restaurant, Nobu Malibu. Later that month, the couple were then seen holding hands as they made their way to dinner in New York City.