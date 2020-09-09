The supermodel and the Euphoria actor have been spotted out together in New York City's Soho neighborhood

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Seen Holding Hands in New York City

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi showed some public displays of affection during a recent outing in New York City.

A source tells PEOPLE that the duo was holding hands and looked like a couple while strolling down the street in Soho earlier this week.

"Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together," the onlooker shares. "At one point they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy."

The supermodel, 19, and the Euphoria actor, 23, first sparked dating rumors after they were seen dining at west coast hotspot Nobu Malibu earlier this month.

Gerber — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — is currently in NYC shooting a Coach campaign.

On Wednesday, the model and actor were photographed together wearing workout clothes and matching black face masks.

Several social media users posted about seeing the pair out and about together in the city, with one person tweeting, "i just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold😭".

Last month, Gerber was photographed embracing fellow supermodel Cara Delevingne at a Black Lives Matter protest outside the outside the Hall Of Justice in Los Angeles. A source previously told PEOPLE that Delevingne had been spending time with friends — including Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley — following her split from Ashley Benson.

Gerber previously dated Pete Davidson. The pair were first romantically linked in October 2019, but by January, fans speculated that their relationship had cooled off after they hadn’t been seen together in weeks.

The Saturday Night Live comedian confirmed during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in February that he and Gerber "were dating for a few months." He also opened up about why the relationship didn't last, saying, "She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab."

Elordi was most recently linked to his Euphoria costar Zendaya. In March, they were photographed strolling through a flea market together in Los Angeles. Both brought along polaroid cameras to capture shots from their afternoon activity.