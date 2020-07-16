Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne Attend Black Lives Matter Protest Together in Los Angeles

A source previously told PEOPLE that Cara Delevingne had been spending time with friends including Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley following her split from Ashley Benson

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were spotted together at a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The supermodels were photographed embracing each other at the rally, which was held outside the Hall Of Justice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kaia, 18, looked wore a green, floral-print mini-dress by Reformation. While Delevingne, 27, sported a white crop top, black denim shorts, a rainbow belt and a ball cap embroidered with the words “inspire or retire.” Both stars wore protective face masks and white sneakers to the outdoor protest.

Image zoom London Entertainment / Splash

Image zoom London Entertainment / Splash

Their outing comes just two months after news broke that Delevingne split with her girlfriend of two years, Ashley Benson.

At the time, one source told PEOPLE that Delevingne and Benson ended their relationship in April, adding that the supermodel had been spending time with friends including Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the source tells PEOPLE. "Their relationship just ran its course.”

Image zoom Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson

Representatives for the former couple have not commented.

Benson is now rumored to be dating G-Eazy and was spotted out and about with the rapper several times in the weeks after her break-up.

Gerber previously dated Pete Davidson. The pair were first romantically linked in October 2019, but by January, fans speculated that their relationship had cooled off after they hadn’t been seen together in weeks.

In a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Youtube in February, the comedian, 26, opened up about his relationship with the 18-year-old model and why things didn’t work out between them.

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

“She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” continued the Saturday Night Live star, who has confirmed that he recently sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.

“It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said. “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.”

“It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all,” he added, going on to praise her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. “Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re cool.”