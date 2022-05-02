From when they first sparked romance rumors to their public debut as a couple, here's a breakdown of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship timeline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's jet-setting romance is going strong.

The model, 20, and actor, 30, were first linked back in December 2021, but they have packed in quite a few appearances together over the past few months.

Following Gerber's breakup from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi in November 2021, she and Butler sparked romance rumors the next month when they were spotted taking a yoga class in Los Angeles.

"She seems really happy," an insider told PEOPLE about the pair. "All of her friends think he's really cute."

Though the two have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship, they have made a number of PDA-filled outings together, including their first public appearance as a couple at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party ahead of the Academy Awards.

As they continue to give us more glimpses of their romance, take a look back at their relationship timeline.

November 2021: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Break Up

After more than one year of dating, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Gerber had broken up with Elordi in November 2021. The split came just two months after they made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

Kaia Gerber Credit: Dylan Travis/ABACA/Splash News Online

December 2021: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Spark Romance Rumors

Following her split from Elordi, Gerber sparked romance rumors with Butler when they were spotted attending a yoga session together in L.A. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two appeared to be in conversation with each other as they sported activewear while also wearing face coverings.

December 2021: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Spend Time Together Ahead of the Holidays

In December, PEOPLE reported that Gerber and Butler were spending time together ahead of the holidays. Amid their rumored romance, a source added that Gerber was enjoying her time with the Elvis actor, noting, "She seems really happy. All of her friends think he's really cute."

Kaia gerber Credit: Backgrid

January 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Cozy Up During a Stroll in L.A.

In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the two were spotted on a casual supermarket date in L.A. Gerber could be seen walking her dog as Butler strolled alongside her. At one point, Butler cozied up to Gerber and wrapped his arm around her shoulder.

January 2022: Kaia Gerber Opens Up About How She Has "Re-Evaluated" Her Personal Life

During the L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala benefitting St. Jude Hospital in January, Gerber opened up to PEOPLE about how she is navigating life after lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though she didn't make any direct reference to Butler, she noted that the pandemic has made her "re-evaluate [her] personal life a lot more."

"I think, it's so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don't have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from," she said.

*EXCLUSIVE* Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler go on a romantic hike Credit: BACKGRID

February 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Spend Valentine's Day Together

Gerber and Butler were by each other's sides as they celebrated their first Valentine's Day together in London. In photos obtained by Just Jared, the two were seen grabbing coffee and snacks as they took a stroll around the city in bundled looks.

March 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Travel to Paris

Following Paris Fashion Week, Gerber and Butler were spotted in the City of Love together. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two left their Paris hotel as they both sported black jackets.

Kaia Gerber and Actor Austin Butler at the W Magazine "best Performance" Event in Los Angeles on March 24, 2022. Credit: Tim Regas/SplashNews.com

March 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Make Their Public Debut as a Couple

April 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands in Malibu

In April, Gerber and Butler showed sweet PDA as they visited a farmer's market in Malibu together. In photos obtained by Just Jared, the two, dressed casually, held hands.

May 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Attend the Met Gala Together