Kaia Gerber, 17, Shows Off a Second Tattoo on Instagram Just Days After Revealing First

Kaia Gerber has a new tattoo!

Just 10 days ago, the 17-year-old model (and youngest child of Cindy Crawford) sat down with Rafael Valdez at his Malibu tattoo parlor for what fans assumed was her very first tattoo. Days later, she gave followers a peek of her new ink, located on the inside of her right arm, in a serious selfie.

And now it looks like Kaia’s done it again. On Monday, the teen posted a photo to Instagram Stories of herself sitting cross-legged with her legs partially concealed by a painting palette. Peeking out from underneath the colorful board on the inside of one leg? Another tattoo.

Unlike the first — cursive writing that per Page Six spells out her middle name, Jordan — Kaia’s second design is far more graphic. While it’s partially covered, it appears to be the bottom of a rocket ship.

It’s not clear whether or not Valdez is responsible for Kaia’s new tattoo, or which of her tattoos came first.

Older brother Presley Gerber is no stranger to tattoos himself. At 19, he already has a number of designs on his body, including a sleeve in progress that includes one tattoo that spells out his sister’s name, “Kaia XXIII.”

The siblings’ famous parents have been very supportive of all of Presley’s ink. When he got the tattoo of Kaia’s name Gerber commented on Presley’s Instagram, “RG + JG APPROVED!” while Crawford also chimed in writing: “Cool.”

They’d likely have to be in support of Kaia’s tattoos, too. Because she is 17, Kaia doesn’t technically meet the legal age limit to get a tattoo, which is 18. That likely means her supermodel mom or dad, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, was with her at the time.