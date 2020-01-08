Kaia and Presley Gerber Debut Tiny Sibling Tattoos on Instagram Amid His Return to Social Media

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s kids just sealed their sibling bond with tiny tattoos.

Kaia Gerber, 18, added two pieces to her body art collection: a delicate flower on her left wrist and what appears to be interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder. While brother Presey Gerber, 20, opted for a few small finger tattoos.

NYC-based tattoo artist Evan Kim debuted the supermodel’s new ink in a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday.

“Always welcome!!! Always happy!! Always best! Thanks @kaiagerber @presleygerber #tattoo #evantattoo #NYC #kaiagerber#presleygerber,” captioned the post, which includes a black and white group photo and two snaps of Kaia’s tattoos.

Presley, who starred in Calvin Klein Denim’s Spring 2018 campaign alongside his famous sister, posed for a mirror selfie with his younger sister on Instagram Stories, writing “Sibling tatts always,” over the photo.

And this isn’t the first time Presely has immortalized their close-knit bond with body art — he also has a tattoo that reads “Kaia XXIII” on his left tricep.

While Kaia has yet to get her brother’s name tattooed, it’s obvious how close their sibling relationship is.

For the pair, working in the same industry means that they get to spend a lot of extra quality time together, which explains why they’re always posing together on social media. But aside from being able to have fun on set, they’re able to act as each others’ support systems along the way.

“I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited,” she previously told PEOPLE. “At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you’re comfortable with.”

Presley re-launched his Instagram page last month — after deleting it in mid-2018 — with a post showing off his edgy new style, several tattoos on his neck and hands and an adorable pup.

“Gizmo the Great,” he captioned the black and white snap.

“Looking good Presley!” one fan wrote in the comment section. While another pointed out his return to the platform, writing, “New account I guess.’

The star’s social media break came after he was arrested and charged with a DUI in Beverly Hills on Dec. 30, 2018.

At the time, Sgt. Thomas West of the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE Presley was booked at the Beverly Hills Police Station and was released without bail.

“Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations,” Presley’s lawyer, Scott Spindel, previously said in a statement, adding that his client has no criminal record and has never previously been arrested.

In May 2018, E! News reported that the L.A. District Attorney’s Office confirmed Presley was charged on one count of DUI and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08.

He reached a plea deal two months later, according to TMZ.