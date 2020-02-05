Kacey Musgraves Found the Comfy Parka We Want to Wear All Winter — and It's $150 at Nordstrom

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images

Since dominating the Grammys in 2019 with the eclectic pop-meets-country album Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves has graced us with many a show-stopping look. From a Barbie-inspired Met Gala leather jacket gown to a tulle Giambattista Valli dress at the 2019 Oscars, Musgraves knows how to rock a red carpet. But her most recent look proves she likes to keep it casual and comfortable just like the rest of us, especially when it comes to her outerwear.

The country star was spotted in New York City with husband Ruston Kelly wearing the ultimate cool-girl uniform of a classic white t-shirt and cut-off blue jeans. She added a few key accessories, including a practical black tote bag, oversized sunglasses (which we’re willing to bet is this funky pair from Chloé), a gold pendant necklace, and a pair of ornate mules that Musgraves seems to have slipped on right over her socks — a styling hack we’ve made a mental note to copy later.

Of course, since it’s February, Musgraves finished off the ensemble with a large hooded parka, which we tracked down at Nordstrom. The Jane Hooded Longline Parka from Topshop is a relatively affordable piece of outerwear, especially for a celebrity like Musgraves — you can snag the look for yourself for just $150.

The jacket’s long silhouette is punctuated with a diamond-quilted pattern and two very large front pockets big enough to store your phone, spare snacks, or even a retro CD copy of Golden Hour (the possibilities are endless). Adorned with a hood, the puffy parka that hits mid-calf is a veritable walking sleeping bag. It’s perfect for bundling up and staying comfy even when temperatures drop.

Take a page from Kacey Musgraves’ style book and shop the celeb-approved coat from Nordstrom. We wouldn’t blame you for wanting to live in it until spring.

Buy It! Topshop Jane Hooded Longline Parka, $150; nordstrom.com

