Kacey Musgraves Sells Performance Outfits and Designer Pieces to Aid Nashville Tornado Relief

Kacey Musgraves is giving back to the home of country music.

After a slew of tornadoes ripped through Nashville, Tennessee early Tuesday morning, the singer announced “a major closet sale” to benefit her home state. Musgraves initially said proceeds would be donated to urban forest preservation, but later explained on her Instagram Story that, in lieu of the natural disaster, money raised from the sale will now be donated to tornado relief efforts.

“I’m having a MAJOR CLOSET SALE TONIGHT @stagetocloset 💜 Sooo many of my everyday clothes, shoes, accessories, and performance looks you’ve seen (like this vintage 2 piece set I’m wearing here) are up for grabs and proceeds will help benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation,” Musgraves, 31, wrote alongside a series of Instagram selfies wearing two pieces included in the Stage to Closet sale: a printed high neck crop top and matching trousers.

“As Nashville grows, all the animal homes and woodlands keep getting cut away and I want to help preserve that beauty (and clean air!) in my own community. Head to @stagetocloset for all the deets! THANKS!” the Golden Hour artist added.

As seen on Stage to Closet, an Instagram account that sells “gently-worn fashion by authenticated celebrities” through Direct Messaging, several of the star’s recognizable Boho-meets-Western-inspired looks are up for grabs — including a rainbow crystal-embellished minidress ($175), a long sleeve leopard and butterfly print minidress ($80) and a super-luxe chartreuse silk robe with black fur trim ($350).

Shortly after the tornado hit, the Nashville-based country singer posted a graphic before-and-after photo showing major damage to East Nashville restaurant Burger Up on her Instagram Story.

“Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t,” Musgraves wrote over the snap.

The tornados destroyed buildings, knocked out power for thousands and killed at least 24 people as of Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

The National Weather Service Nashville said that the city of Mt. Juliet in Wilson County was hit by an EF-3 twister (the levels go up to 5) with winds of 155-160 miles per hour. Donelson, meanwhile, in Davidson County, also suffered EF-3 damage, with winds between 160-165 miles per hour.

“We have had loss of life all across this state,” Gov. Bill Lee said, according to NBC. “There are folks missing.”

Lee, who declared of a state of emergency continued, “In the worst of circumstances the best of people comes out, and that’s what we’re seeing here in Tennessee. It is as we would expect.”