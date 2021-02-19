Kacey Musgraves Raising Money for Texas Charities by Selling T-Shirt Trolling Ted Cruz

Profits from the limited-edition tees will provide support to the millions of Texans who have been affected by the unprecedented winter storm

Kacey Musgraves wasted no time with this one!

As millions of Texas residents go without electricity, water and heat during Winter Storm Uri, many celebrities and political figures are looking for ways to show support and provide relief. For her part, Musgraves came up with a way to fundraise — while also trolling Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz, 50, took a trip with his family to Cancún, Mexico, this week amid the ongoing climate crisis in Texas. He quickly turned around and headed back to the States, first claiming he'd only intended for the short getaway, then admitting he planned through the weekend.

"Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf — look, it was obviously a mistake," Cruz said, as captured in video by the Recount, once he arrived home to find protesters outside his house. "In hindsight, I wouldn't've done it."

Musgraves, 32, jokingly tweeted Thursday afternoon, "*makes 'CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN' tees * donates profits to Texans in need," and about an hour later replied, "Link coming soon. Don't RUN OFF anywhere..."

A few hours later, the Grammy-winning country star tweeted a link to her shop with the shirts for sale, writing, "Texas is cold, I can be cold" — a play on the lyrics from her hit song "Slow Burn."

As of Friday morning, Musgraves said she had already raised $50,000.

The white ringer T-shirts are only available through Sunday, she later explained. All proceeds directly support Texans as well as "homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food." The shirts will ship in March.