Kacey Musgraves Channeled Forrest Gump's Jenny During Nude SNL Performance: 'Birthday Suit'

The country singer was covered by nothing but her guitar and Celine cowboy boots during her set on Saturday Night Live

Our favorite space cowgirl Kacey Musgraves paid homage to an iconic hippie on the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Serving as the musical guest to host Owen Wilson, Musgraves delivered an emotional performance of "justified" from her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed, completely naked — covered only by her guitar and a pair of Celine cowboy boots.

The unexpected and daring styling choice was inspired by Robin Wright, who famously gave a similarly moody nude performance of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" at a strip club while playing Jenny Gump in the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.

robin wright as jenny in forrest gump

The country singer's stylist, Erica Cloud, confirmed the clever pop cultural reference on Instagram by sharing several photos of the Golden Hour artist on SNL, including a side-by-side of Musgraves and Gump playing guitar in the nude.

"Boots by @celine Birthday suit by @spaceykacey#iykyk📸: @nbcsnl," Cloud captioned the post.

Musgraves also shared a pic of Jenny on stage on her Instagram Story, in the style of SNL's iconic promotional photos.

While the logistics are unclear, Musgraves' publicist confirmed to Variety that she really was naked on stage: "Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it's happened on the show," the rep added.

The "Space Cowboy" singer delivered another powerful performance with "camera roll," which opened with her singing at a table while images of people sitting opposite her flashed across a screen.

Star-Crossed, which dropped Sept. 10, takes fans deep into the emotions Musgraves experienced between albums. She also co-wrote and executive produced a 50-minute film called Star-Crossed: The Film, which she released alongside the album.

kacey musgraves SNL 2021

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music prior to the record's release, Musgraves said the album allowed her to reflect on her failed relationship with her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly, and explained that she was "honestly really glad" to process her emotions through her music.

"I feel, through this process, I'm a little closer to humanity in some ways, because you can be the Golden Hour girl, and you can have rose-colored glasses and experience this earth-shattering love, and you can experience the antithesis of that, and that is life, and you just roll with it," she said.

Though she admittedly was initially disappointed with dating after her divorce, Musgraves eventually began seeing Cole Schafer. In September, the award-winning musician paid tribute to her new beau on her Instagram Story with a heartfelt message following the Met Gala.