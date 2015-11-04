If you’re as excited as we are about tonight’s CMA Awards (if only for Carrie Underwood‘s confirmed whirlwind wardrobe changes!) than we know you’re going be interested in this Kacey Musgraves news. The 2015 CMA nominee just debuted her own rustic-meets-chic line of cowboy boots for Lucchese! And since we’re in full-blown country mode today, we rounded up every country star fashion line you can shop now, including Jennifer Nettles, Miranda Lambert and more.

Courtesy Kacey Musgraves; Inset: Getty

The cool thing about Musgraves’ four-piece collaboration is that each shoe style was inspired by something personal. She named the Golden Arrow pair (worn in the Instagram above!) after her 2014 CMA Song of the Year, “Follow Your Arrow,” and the colorful striped Monterrey honors her trip to Mexico. The pieces run between $329-$399 and are available at lucchese.com.

In an Instagram post the day the collection launched, Musgraves wrote, “This was one of the most FUN projects I’ve ever been a part of. I love Western fashion and I LOVED designing all of these.”

Another thing we spotted on her Instagram? A sneak peek of her Swarovski-covered CMA (a.k.a. “Crystal Music Awards”) outfit for tonight’s show.

Courtesy Miranda Lambert(2); Courtesy Footwear News(3)

Another star who established her own presence in the cowboy boot industry is Miranda Lambert. Last year she revealed her Miranda by Miranda Lambert line (available at DSW) that includes everything from flip-flops to heeled booties. It all started when she couldn’t find a perfect pair. “I had this pair of boots that I absolutely loved. The style was really hard to come by, and I literally wore off the soles on stage,” she told Footwear News. “I kept thinking about getting my own boot line because you just couldn’t find them.” (When you’re Miranda Lambert, you do what you want.)

And over the summer the singer partnered with another fashion project — launching a custom cuff line with Rustic Cuff to commemorate her Platinum tour.

Courtesy Carolyn Pollack

Sugarland star (turned solo artist) Jennifer Nettles recently launched a boho jewelry line. She teamed up with QVC’s Carolyn Pollack for a collection called American West x Jennifer Nettles, that includes necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. She told PeopleStyle that the whole line came about pretty organically. “A mutual acquaintance asked if I’d ever been interested in doing a jewelry line, as he had a friend who he thought would be a good fit, and it was perfect: serendipity and the beauty of the universe,” Nettles said.

Jessie James Decker didn’t waste any time between the birth of her second child and designing her spring 2016 line for Kittenish collection for Kora Rae. She caught up with PeopleStyle telling us the line is a way to express her creativity, saying “It’s art and beauty combined.”

“I wanted to design clothes to help build confidence,” she shared. “There are so many different styles to choose from to help figure out what suits you best. I wanted to make sure these pieces not only made you look good, but feel good as well.”

Bryan Bedder/Getty

And because you know you’ll be envious of Underwood’s stems after tonight (we’ll just leave the link to her lunge exercises here), we need to remind you of her activewear line, Calia by Carrie Underwood. She told PeopleStyle earlier this year that the line is all about comfort and versatility. “I think it [the birth of son Isaiah] was perfect the timing, because I need clothes like this more than ever now,” she explained. “I don’t have a lot of time to fuss in the morning getting myself together. I have to grab things that are cute and can fit with me all day long. My life as a mom has definitely made clothing like this absolutely necessary for me. So I’m glad I have lots of it.”

Are you excited for tonight’s CMAs? Are you buying Musgraves’ boots? Share in the comments below!