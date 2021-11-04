Oprah Just Named Amazon's Best-Selling Crossbody Bag One of Her Favorite Things — and It's Only $45
Oprah's annual favorite things list dropped this week on Amazon, and unsurprisingly, it's full of 110 incredible fashion, beauty, home, and tech gift ideas. You'll find cozy loungewear, festive lipstick sets, top-rated cookware, and Amazon smart devices. One of the best deals on the list is the best-selling K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Bag that's going for $45 on Amazon.
Available in 12 colors and patterns, the vegan leather purse has two zippered compartments with space for your phone, keys, wallet, passport, and sunglasses. But if you don't want to bring your whole wallet, one of the compartments has convenient built-in card slots. The bag has both a top handle and a detachable and adjustable 47-inch crossbody strap, so you can wear it multiple ways.
The nice thing about this purse is that it'll help you keep all your belongings organized. Rather than dumping your things in a big tote and spending too much time searching for each item, you can use the different compartments in the K. Carroll bag to keep your items separate.
"I love this purse," one reviewer wrote. "Perfect size for traveling, shopping, a night out, or as an everyday purse! Front pocket perfect for your phone, double zip top for easy access to your wallet, lip stick, etc. Love the detachable shoulder strap."
A second shopper said, "This cute crossbody hits right at the hip for a perfect fit. The inside is roomy for a wallet, sunglasses, lipstick, phone, etc, but the purse isn't bulky to carry."
Leave it to Oprah to find an affordable and high-quality handbag that has a compartment for everything you need. Shop more colors of the K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Bag below, and check out the entire list of Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon here.
