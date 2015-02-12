The star shares she had a second enhancement after the birth of her daughter

Reality star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has never been shy about showing skin … or talking about plastic surgery. The new mom just revealed that it was time for a “boob makeover,” so she returned to her plastic surgeon for a second, post-baby breast augmentation procedure.

Image zoom



Courtesy Jenni JWOWW Farley

“I got my first one ten years ago after being inspired by my girl crush Carmen Electra,” Farley, 28, shared on her blog. “She had the most amazing boobs I had ever seen and I had to get them. But ten years later and with the birth of my angel baby Meilani, they had changed a bit, especially with breastfeeding. I wanted them really badly and Roger was kind of like ‘If you have to go do it.’ He loves me just the way I am, but he’s not complaining about the upgrade now.”

The star opted to stay with her F-cup size, switching out her old implants for newer ones. “They are so amazing right now and still have a soft, natural look to them thanks to my amazing doctor,” she said. “I’ll get another one in a few years after I have my next baby.”

She also wanted to make sure she had her enhancement before walking down the aisle with fiancé Roger Mathews.

“I’m so excited for these big moments to happen in our lives and 2015 is definitely our year,” she shared. “Plus baby Meilani needs a younger sister or brother to play with … or boss around.”

