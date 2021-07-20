The Inexpensive Handbag Supermodels Can't Stop Carrying This Summer Is on Amazon
Every so often a new "It" bag emerges in the hands of fashion girls, and it usually costs a small fortune. Take, for example, the Cult Gaia Ark bag that has been a celebrity favorite for years or the Senreve Maestra bag that's been carried by influencers and A-listers alike. But there's a new bag that's shaping up to be summer's must-have wardrobe staple — and it's so inexpensive, it's almost too good to be true. Say, hello to JW Pei's Gabbi Bag.
The tiny shoulder bag has become something of an icon around Hollywood and on social media this season. You've likely seen the Gabbi bag slung over the arms of supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Irinia Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski, who owns it in at least three different colors. The budget-friendly bag has been making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram, too. Users are shocked at the bag's incredibly low price point and the fact that it's available on Amazon.
Made from 100 percent premium vegan leather and recycled plastic, the Gabbi bag has a puffy, baguette-like silhouette that is reminiscent of the popular '90s trend. Combining a minimalist aesthetic with a hint of today's trends, it's a versatile piece you'll be reaching for year after year.
Though the bag has a compact shape, the interior is spacious enough to hold your smartphone, keys, and a small wallet. It has a magnetic closure to ensure everything stays put. While its scrunched strap isn't adjustable, it's long enough that it can be styled over the shoulder or carried by hand. It's actually one of the design elements customers love most.
"This handbag is feminine and elegant," one Amazon shopper wrote. "The exterior is as smooth as silk and the curled handle is a delightful change from ordinary straps. A hidden magnet snaps it shut. It's very well made and smaller than what I usually carry, but it has plenty of room for holding [credit cards], phone, mirror, tissues. I wore it with a beige and black dress and I received so many compliments!"
JW Pei was founded by husband and wife duo Yang Pei and Steph Li, who are on a mission to make fashion more affordable and accessible — which is why the accessories brand recently launched on Amazon. The Gabbi bag costs $72 and is available in three different colors at the retailer, including beige, light purple, and light yellow (as seen above on Emrata).
Be sure to check out the brand's website to get it in an array of bright candy colors like icy blue and blood orange — both $89. And if you're a new JW Pei customer, enter the code NEW10 at checkout to get 10 percent off your order.
Finally, there's a trendy bag we don't have to shell out the big bucks for. Scroll down to shop what is undeniably summer's hottest celeb-approved arm candy for yourself.
