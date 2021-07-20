The Inexpensive Handbag Supermodels Can't Stop Carrying This Summer Is on Amazon

Every so often a new "It" bag emerges in the hands of fashion girls, and it usually costs a small fortune. Take, for example, the Cult Gaia Ark bag that has been a celebrity favorite for years or the Senreve Maestra bag that's been carried by influencers and A-listers alike. But there's a new bag that's shaping up to be summer's must-have wardrobe staple — and it's so inexpensive, it's almost too good to be true. Say, hello to JW Pei's Gabbi Bag.