Psst! This ’90s-Inspired Shoulder Bag Is Amazon’s #1 New Release — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Now more than ever, the world seems to be experiencing normalcy through nostalgia. From revivals of Sex and the City and Saved by the Bell to endless fashion trends, it's no secret that right now we're in a '90s mood.
TikTokers, Instagram influencers, and celebrities have been sporting cool '90s-inspired clothing and accessories — like cropped tees, claw clips, and shoulder bags — for awhile now and there are no signs of this vibe dying down. If you want to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw (without breaking the bank), look no further than this baguette bag on sale for $30 on Amazon.
The perfectly sized purse just launched on Amazon in November and has already climbed its way to the number one spot for new releases in shoulder handbags. Shoppers rave about its quality material, versatility, and can't-pass-up price. One reviewer said the bag completely exceeded her expectations, while another even claimed, "It felt like a luxury handbag."
A sustainable, vegan-friendly accessory, the bag is made from a blend of faux leather and recycled plastic. It features a smooth croc-embossed exterior and can be worn regardless of the weather thanks to its water-resistant design. The hardest part will be choosing from the nine aesthetically pleasing colors, including light green, light blue, light purple, black, and beige. But at just $30, we wouldn't blame you for adding a few shades to your Amazon cart.
"LOVE this bag. It's the perfect size for my phone and wallet to do errands or just as a smaller bag if I don't feel like carrying a big thing around," a five-star-awarding shopper wrote. "I was really surprised at how good the quality was. My mom bought one too, and I'm definitely going to purchase [it] in another color."
Shoppers praised the fact that the handbag came nicely packaged in a beautiful box and even included a dust bag for protection while not in use. If you're feeling generous, it would make a thoughtful "Galentine's Day" gift for your bestie.
As you probably know, it doesn't take very long for affordable Amazon finds to go viral on social media. Grab this baguette bag while it's still on sale and still in stock.
