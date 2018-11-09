This Is Celeb Hairstylist Justine Marjan's All-Time Favorite Hair Look on Khloé Kardashian

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan‘s the mastermind behind some of Khloé Kardashian‘s most iconic hair looks, whether it’s giving the reality star textured waves or a Barbie girl blowout. But after creating countless stunning styles for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, one look from two years ago still remains her favorite above all the rest.

“I absolutely love Khloé with short hair. One of my favorite looks ever are these really big, voluminous curls that we did. This was actually a couple summers ago, but it’s still one of my favorite looks,” Marjan told PeopleStyle.

Marjan’s become famous for the signature Instagram-worthy waves she creates on all her clients (including Kardashian!) like Kristin Cavallari, Ashley Tisdale, Olivia Culpo and Ashley Graham. Her secret to achieving them at home? It’s easier than you’d think.

“So the key to getting perfect Instagram waves is to change the direction that you’re pointing the iron. I use the new GHD Platinum+ to get a really good wave pattern in the hair and I alternative directions with each time I grab a new piece,” she explained.

Marjan added that doing her job, she never experiences one dull moment. “The craziest place that we’ve done glam is definitely on an airplane,” she said of a styling session with Kim Kardashian West. “Sometimes we just don’t have time to do it as soon as she lands so we’ll do hair and makeup while we’re flying in the air!”

For more about Marjan’s favorite celeb looks and hair styling stories, watch the full Inside My Instagram video with the pro above.