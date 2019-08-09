Justin Timberlake Just Left the Sweetest Comment on His Wife Jessica Biel's Makeup-Free Selfie

Justin Timberlake is his an A+ Instagram husband.

The singer left a very sweet comment on wife Jessica Biel‘s latest empowering Instagram post.

Biel, 37, joined Kate Upon #ShareStrong social media campaign by posting a make-up free photo to Instagram – which her husband praised her for.

“Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton,” the mother-of-one wrote in a caption. “She’s on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*… and I’m so honored to help spread that message. Take a second to show the real you. Tag someone you admire and pass it on ❤️💪#ShareStrong”.

Timberlake added a sweet comment on his wife’s makeup-free selfie, showing his support. “I like you better with no makeup on.🔥🔥,” the singer commented.

The couple has been married for seven years and share a 4-year-old son. In his first book titled Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, Timberlake revealed how the two fell in love after meeting at a Hollywood Party.

“When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is,” Timberlake explains. “I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too.”

Biel maintain that the secret to their loving marriage is showing up for each other.

“Being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority,” the actress said on the TODAY show last year.