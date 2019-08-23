The Wildest Guy Styles Ever Seen at the VMAs

Justin Timberlake's turtleneck and MC Hammer's pants are just the tip of the (very scary) fashion iceberg
By Laura Lane
August 23, 2019 12:15 PM

1 of 17

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The actor was almost shiny enough to be a Moonman himself in his gold getup for the 2000 awards.

2 of 17

Justin Timberlake

Ron Galella/WireImage

Sure, ‘N Sync’s Joey Fatone rocked some purple snakeskin pants and Lance Bass went a little crazy with the Bedazzler, but nothing really compared to Timberlake’s white turtleneck paired with two-tone leather cowboy pants (and that hair!) at the 2000 awards show.

3 of 17

Lenny Kravitz

Ron Galella/WireImage; Frank Micelotta/Getty

The moonwalk might have been Michael Jackson’s thing, but who said moon pants can’t be Kravitz’s? The star donned futuristic, super-tight (we find it hard to breathe just looking at the photo) silver pants and a matching vest in 1993, and then updated the gray look in 2004 with Burning Man-inspired feather wings and fringe.

4 of 17

Joe Jonas

The DNCE era was an interesting time for Joe’s fashion choices, as demonstrated here in 2017.

5 of 17

Dennis Rodman

The basketball star’s top at the 1995 awards was obviously a few sizes too small, but then again, if you have those muscles, why not flaunt them?

6 of 17

Gucci Mane

Wild? Sure. But dapper at the 2018 show? Heck yes.

7 of 17

Moby

Why go black tie when you can up your game to go silver and gold tie, as Moby did in 1999?

8 of 17

Marilyn Manson

Date Rose McGowan got most of the attention at the 1998 awards, though looking back now, how were we not just staring at Manson’s multi-hued animal-print suit?

9 of 17

DJ Khaled

We’d like to call this 2018 moment more adorable than wild — DJ Khaled and son Asahd, 2, have become the cutest coordinating pair on every red carpet.

10 of 17

Andy Dick

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Boogie Nights came out in 1997, so we can’t even excuse Dick’s 2001 getup as being some timely cultural commentary. Looking like the love child of Paris Hilton and Roller Girl, Dick proudly strutted his assets in a neon-pink leather booty shorts get-up that we can’t help but think inspired Christina Aguilera’s 2002.

11 of 17

Outkast

Jim Spellman/WireImage

It seems unoriginal to say Outkast raided a clown’s closet for their 2001 awards show looks, but really, where else could one get those oversized fluffy pink pants or an orange-and-green jumper? Extra points for that baby-pink furry newsboy cap.

12 of 17

Howard Stern

Jim Smeal/WireImage(2)

Proving that women can have a good effect on a man’s style, a then-single Stern chose to dress as Fartman for the 1992 show, where his assets were on full display. (What would Beth think?)

13 of 17

Steven Tyler

Barry King/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There are endless gems from Tyler’s awards show appearances, but after many sleepless nights we narrowed it down to our favorite two: the mid-’80s oh-so-tight pants ensemble and 1990’s Three Musketeers hat, red pants and “how low can you go” shirt. Luckily for us, he still hasn’t lost that special something.

14 of 17

Busta Rhymes

Ron Galella/WireImage

“Welcome, followers, to my underground cult” is what we imagine Rhymes is saying in this 1997 photo, for which he borrowed some curtains to make this red-and-white dress-over-pants ensemble (with matching shoes, no less!).

15 of 17

Jack Black

Michael Loccisano/Getty

My, what nice arms you have, Mr. Black! The comedian bulked up for the 2009 arrivals with prosthetic muscles and weaponry. “I’m a demon roadie killer of demons,” he explained to Access Hollywood. Ah, that makes more sense …

16 of 17

MC Hammer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Harem pants. Parachute pants. Call them what you will, but millions of today’s hipsters can thank MC Hammer for rocking the “Hammer pants” in 1990 – long, baggy and tapered at the ankle – and inspiring a slew of future fashionistas.

