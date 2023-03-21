Justin Timberlake Makes Louis Vuitton Modeling Debut in New Yayoi Kusama-Inspired Campaign

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy to Louis Vuitton.

On Tuesday, the French fashion house revealed the stars of its latest campaign supporting its second collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama — and the Grammy-winning singer takes center stage.

In his first campaign for the brand, photographed by Steven Meisel, Timberlake models some of the pieces from Drop 2 of the Creating Infinity collection, which will be available in-stores worldwide on March 31.

"Following a debut chapter highlighting Louis Vuitton's interpretation of Kusama's most iconic signature, the Dots, the Maison plays up the artist's expressive, joyful spirit in new motifs," notes the brand in a press release.

Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The musician wears a mid-wash denim jacket splashed in a white polka dot pattern that's significant of Kusama's playful and contemporary aesthetic. The unzipped outwear is layered over a casual all-black look.

The Mr. Timberlake artist, 42, also carries a statement-making tote bag, which catches attention for its colorful design. The navy leather-strapped accessory is monogrammed with the iconic "LV" logo and adorned with colorful spotted pumpkin graphics, which are also synonymous with the famous sculpturist.

Timberlake joins a cast filled with Louis Vuitton's crew such as brand ambassadors Cate Blanchett, Naomi Osaka and Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung.

Louis Vuitton's work with Kusama was first introduced to the market in January, with the help of supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Her spot was the first major campaign she (who topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016) starred in post-Tom Brady divorce

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although not officially an ambassador of the label, the 10-time Grammy winner and dad is no stranger to its luxury world. Timberlake's actually attended a couple of fashion shows alongside his wife Jessica Biel!

In June, the parents made their way to Paris to view Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 show.

For their stylish outing, Timberlake opted for a bright red button-up shirt covered in a blue diamond pattern, as well as black wide-leg pleated trousers and sneakers. Meanwhile, the 7th Heaven alumna, 41, donned a structured mini dress featuring a leather paneled tie-around belt, and combat boots.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Their second show appearance was a lot calmer than their first in 2019, when he and Biel were met with frenzy.

As the couple made their way into the venue where the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection was showing, they encountered self-proclaimed prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who was known for crashing red carpet events and conducting outlandish interactions with celebrities.

Although Sediuk grabbed onto Timberlake's legs, a source with knowledge of the incident told PEOPLE that Timberlake was "fine."