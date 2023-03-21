Justin Timberlake Makes Louis Vuitton Modeling Debut in New Yayoi Kusama-Inspired Campaign

The "Suit & Tie" singer brings his best blue steel in his new fashion spot supporting the label's Creating Infinity collection out March 31

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 06:00 PM
Louis-Vuitton-x--Drop-2-Campaign--Justin-Timberlake
Photo: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy to Louis Vuitton.

On Tuesday, the French fashion house revealed the stars of its latest campaign supporting its second collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama — and the Grammy-winning singer takes center stage.

In his first campaign for the brand, photographed by Steven Meisel, Timberlake models some of the pieces from Drop 2 of the Creating Infinity collection, which will be available in-stores worldwide on March 31.

"Following a debut chapter highlighting Louis Vuitton's interpretation of Kusama's most iconic signature, the Dots, the Maison plays up the artist's expressive, joyful spirit in new motifs," notes the brand in a press release.

Louis-Vuitton-x--Drop-2-Campaign--Justin-Timberlake
Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The musician wears a mid-wash denim jacket splashed in a white polka dot pattern that's significant of Kusama's playful and contemporary aesthetic. The unzipped outwear is layered over a casual all-black look.

The Mr. Timberlake artist, 42, also carries a statement-making tote bag, which catches attention for its colorful design. The navy leather-strapped accessory is monogrammed with the iconic "LV" logo and adorned with colorful spotted pumpkin graphics, which are also synonymous with the famous sculpturist.

Timberlake joins a cast filled with Louis Vuitton's crew such as brand ambassadors Cate Blanchett, Naomi Osaka and Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung.

Louis Vuitton's work with Kusama was first introduced to the market in January, with the help of supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Her spot was the first major campaign she (who topped Forbes' highest-paid model list from 2002 to 2016) starred in post-Tom Brady divorce

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although not officially an ambassador of the label, the 10-time Grammy winner and dad is no stranger to its luxury world. Timberlake's actually attended a couple of fashion shows alongside his wife Jessica Biel!

In June, the parents made their way to Paris to view Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 show.

For their stylish outing, Timberlake opted for a bright red button-up shirt covered in a blue diamond pattern, as well as black wide-leg pleated trousers and sneakers. Meanwhile, the 7th Heaven alumna, 41, donned a structured mini dress featuring a leather paneled tie-around belt, and combat boots.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Their second show appearance was a lot calmer than their first in 2019, when he and Biel were met with frenzy.

As the couple made their way into the venue where the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection was showing, they encountered self-proclaimed prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who was known for crashing red carpet events and conducting outlandish interactions with celebrities.

Although Sediuk grabbed onto Timberlake's legs, a source with knowledge of the incident told PEOPLE that Timberlake was "fine."

Related Articles
Porsche Design Eyewear by Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey Says He Favored Classic Silhouettes That 'Get Better with Age' for His Eyewear Collab
Bethenny Frankel pairs ‘cheapo’ beach outfit with five-figure diamond watch
Bethenny Frankel Pairs 'Cheapo' Beach Bag and Shoes with Diamond Watch That Starts at $50K
Brooke Shields Rollout
Calvin Klein Reflects on His '80s Muse Brooke Shields: 'Our Ads, and of Course Brooke, Became Iconic'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp8h2kSJMpB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link aliciakeys Verified Spring Energy 😝 2d
Alicia Keys Exudes 'Spring Energy' as She Models Swimsuits and Resort Wear
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Law Roach on What Really Went Down During Front Row Kerfuffle with Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Show
JLO Jennifer Lopez’s collection for REVOLVE
Jennifer Lopez and Revolve Bring the 'Sparkle and Sexiness' with Exclusive Shoe Line: 'It's Very Me'
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Jeremy Scott Exits Moschino as Creative Director After a Decade in the Role
Karrueche Tran cut her hair and released it in the ocean with some of her father's ashes as a form of transformative release
Karrueche Tran Cut and Released Her Hair in Ocean with Her Father's Ashes: 'Full Circle Moment'
Law Roach attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Law Roach Speaks Out on Celebrity Styling Break, Focusing on Himself for 'First Time in Nearly a Decade'
Lady Gaga argan oil TOUT
Lady Gaga's Pro Reveals Exactly How She Applied — and Removed — the Star's 'Risky' Oscars Makeup
Ashley Park style essentials
These Are the Style and Beauty Essentials Ashley Park Can't Live Without
Micaela Diamond on the opening night of Parade  Where was the image taken - The Jacobs Theater in NYC When was the image taken - 3/16/23 Who took the photograph - Rebecca J. Michelson Full credit line – Micaela Diamond at the opening night of Parade on Broadway (c) Rebecca J. Michelson
Micaela Diamond Takes PEOPLE Inside Broadway's 'Parade' Opening — See Her 'Romantic' Red Carpet Look
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
Renee Rapp for her Tumi collection
How 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Reneé Rapp Uses Her Favorite Bags to Spark Style Inspiration
Law Roach on the catwalk BOSS show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, Miami, Florida, USA - 15 Mar 2023
Law Roach Explains Why He's Retiring from Celebrity Styling After Shutting Down Rumored Feud with Zendaya
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Brooke Shields Says Daughters Don't Like Her 'Upper East Side Lady Clothes' — They Want 'Total Midriff' 