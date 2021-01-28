Justin Timberlake Shows Off Fake Tattoo for New Movie Palmer: 'Takes Longer Than You'd Think'

Justin Timberlake got a fake tiger tattoo inked onto his right bicep for his new film

Justin Timberlake got (temporarily) inked up for his new movie, Palmer.

On Wednesday, the actor and singer, 39, shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram of himself getting a fake tattoo for the Apple TV+ film, which debuts on Friday.

In the footage, Timberlake enthusiastically dances to music dressed in a white tank-top and dark pants as he gets a massive tiger holding a football inked onto his right bicep.

"Getting a fake tattoo takes longer than you'd think. BTS #PALMER - coming out this Friday 🙌🏻," he captioned the post, which also included a full photo of the fake ink.

Many of Timberlake's followers commented on his post and reacted to the tattoo, including Pink's husband Carey Hart, who wrote, "damn, getting that half sleeve on!! 😂😂."

Timberlake stars in Palmer as former high school football star Eddie Palmer, who finds renewed purpose in life after he's released from jail following 12 years behind bars and decides to care for an abandoned child named Sam (Ryder Allen), who is bullied at school.

On Tuesday, the 10-time Grammy winner shared the film's trailer and wrote in the caption about how it's meaningful to him as a dad (He shares sons Silas, 5, and newborn Phineas with wife Jessica Biel).

"This is a story about accepting people for who they are, and who they want to be… no contingencies, no questions asked," Timberlake wrote. "As a dad, this story hits home. And I'm very honored to be part of this film by #FisherStevens and #CherylGuerriero. Can't wait for you guys to see it on 1/29… (Spoiler: @ryderpallen will steal your heart 🙏🏼)."

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Ryder Allen in Palmer. | Credit: Apple TV +

Palmer marks Timberlake's first return to live-action movies since appearing in Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel in 2017.