Justin Timberlake's New Clothing Line with Levi's Is Here - and It's Available to Shop at Nordstrom Now

Justin Timberlake may be known for his “Suit & Tie,” but with his new clothing line with Levi’s, he’s soon going to be known for his jeans & tees.

The singer teamed up with the denim brand for a 20-piece men’s collection called Fresh Leaves, available at Nordstrom today, His mission? To give Levi’s iconic brand staples (like the trucker jacket and 501 Slim jeans) a fresh and modern update. His line of jackets, button-downs, hoodies, jeans and beanies all range from $30-$158.

He took inspiration from Levi’s classics and thoroughly did his research to understand the design process. He visited Levi’s San Francisco Eureka Innovation Lab, the brand’s archives and the L.A. showroom, Haus of Strauss, to get a comprehensive overview and understanding of the brand.

“We immediately connected with Justin on creating pieces that blended the familiar with the unexpected,” says Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer for Levi Strauss & Co. “Inspired by the stories behind Justin’s music, we used classic materials – canvas, plaids, camo, flannels, sherpa and denim and put them onto familiar silhouettes and Levi’s icons but remixed them by infusing streetwear elements and hits of modernity.”

In an interview, Timberlake tells PEOPLE the collaboration just felt natural. “Levi’s has always been a staple in my life so there’s something incredibly authentic about it for me,” he says. “During the last tour [The 20/20 Experience], I wouldn’t come off stage and wear suits, that was meant to be [a vibe] on stage. Off stage, you’d probably catch me in some Levi’s.”

“I love fashion so I always try to do like a little bit of a swerve on whatever [outfit] I’m [wearing], but style is not meant to be taken too literally; I try not to overthink it,” he says about his own fashion sense.

You can put your own “swerve” on your classic wardrobe staples by picking up a few pieces from Timberlake’s new line. Whether you’ll be buying for the man in your life or for yourself (ladies, the oversize trucker jacket is very in right now), it has something for everyone.

You’ll find select styles on all Nordstrom stores and the entire Fresh Leaves collection on Nordstrom.com. And to help get your shopping spree started, we selected a few of our favorite styles, below.

