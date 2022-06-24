Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Go Bold at Paris Fashion Week

After celebrating Father's Day last weekend, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel showed off their couple's style at Paris Fashion Week

The pair has been serving bold couple's fashion looks this week during the menswear shows for Dior Homme and Louis Vuitton, as well as some casual outings in the City of Love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For Friday's Dior Homme show, Timberlake, 41, layered an oversized beige coat over a printed grey button-down shirt with white trousers and taupe boots. He finished the look with a pair of clear-framed sunglasses and a silver beaded necklace.

Biel, 40, complimented his look in a white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves, tucked into belted cargo khaki trousers with a pair of black and white heels. She accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses and a matching leather handbag.

Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

At Thursday's Louis Vuitton show, Timberlake sported a red and blue geometric print shirt, tucked into high-waisted grey trousers with a thin built-in belt and a chevron cut hem. He completed the ensemble with square brown sunglasses and white shoes.

Biel served an avant-garde silhouette in a black and tan knit top with angular shoulders and a black leather built-in panel and a matching leather fringe skirt. She finished the look with chunky black square sunglasses, a black leather handbag with a gold chain handle and a pair of black leather combat style boots.

They later enjoyed a romantic stroll across the Pont Alexandre III bridge, for which the Candy star donned the same skirt and sunglasses with a white printed t-shirt and white sneakers.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel went for a walk in Paris on the Alexandre III bridge Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Timberlake kept it casual in a blue tie-dye t-shirt with black pants, as he held hands with his wife of nearly 10 years.

On Thursday evening, the couple attended the SaadiQ Paris Fashion week pop-up party by MADE Nightlife at L'aperouse and posed alongside Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra.

Timberlake wore a black and white pattern collared shirt while Biel sported a string metallic top. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves for their night out.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Snoh Aalegra Credit: SaadiQ by MADE

The couple will celebrate their milestone "tin anniversary" in October after tying the knot in Fasano, Italy back in 2012. They share sons Silas Randall, 7, and 23-month-old Phineas.

Biel previously celebrated Timberlake on Father's Day, sharing a rare candid family photo with their two boys. "To the world, you are a dad," she wrote in the caption.