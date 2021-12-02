Justin Theroux Loves Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's Hair Brand LolaVie: It 'Works'

Justin Theroux loves Jennifer Aniston's beauty brand, LolaVie!

Even though Theroux, 50, and Aniston, 52, split in 2018, the friendly exes still have lots of love for each others endeavors. So when the actress developed her own haircare line, LolaVie, and unveiled it to the world this past fall, it was no surprise that she sent Theroux some samples to test out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It seems like the LolaVie lineup already has Theroux's stamp of approval. The actor posted a photo of the LolvaVie Perfecting Leave-In on his Instagram Story and raved about it.

"Thank you b. & @lolavie," Theroux said, referencing Aniston by an endearing nickname. "WORKS," he added.

Justin Theroux/Instagram Credit: Justin Theroux/Instagram

When Aniston was developing LolaVie, she enlisted the help of her friends — both men and women — to test the products (though she didn't say if Theroux weighed in then!).

"Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she told PEOPLE at the time LolaVie launched.

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2012 before tying the knot in a backyard ceremony in August 2015. They announced their split in early 2018.

jennifer aniston, justin theroux Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Since their separation, the two have remained in each other's lives as friends. In February, Theroux celebrated Aniston's birthday by sharing a black-and-white photo of The Morning Show actress on his Instagram Story. Theroux also told Esquire that the two still keep in touch regularly.