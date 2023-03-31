Justin Long Pokes Fun at Kate Bosworth's Two Eye Colors by Wearing Contacts: 'Joined the Club'

Justin Long and his fiancée Kate Bosworth are seeing eye-to-eye.

In a new Instagram post shared Thursday, the actor and director, 44, lovingly poked fun at his fiancée's unique set of eyes.

The Locksmith actress, 40, has a condition called heterochromia, which is why one of her eyes is hazel and the other is blue. She usually covers them up with contacts for films, but in 2006 she starred in Superman Returns with her natural orbs.

"You're not the only one anymore. Now I also have heterochromia," Long, seen with the same eye colors as Bosworth, says in the clip.

Just before proving his point, it's revealed that Long's wearing one blue contact, which falls out when he touches it.

"Joined the heterochromia club so @katebosworth would finally stop judging my same-colored eyes! (Homochromia?)," Long wrote in the caption, jokingly moaning about his monochromatic light brown eyes.

Bosworth shot back in the comments: "They say imitation is the highest form of flattery…So, thank you?"

The Barbarian costars' relationship is filled with cute and funny moments like this one.

Ahead of Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty, the Hollywood couple glammed up together. Although Bosworth had already had some help from makeup and skincare expert Charlotte Tilbury, Long had a few beauty techniques he wanted to test out on his longtime love too.

In a clip shared by Tilbury, Long is seen attempting to fill in Bosworth's eyebrow with a lip liner.

"Darling, that's not for my brow, it's for my lip," the Blue Crush actress, wearing a white robe, says, as Long tries to shade her arches.

"Please don't interrupt me darling. I'm unorthodox and I work in silence," Long instructs, to which Bosworth replies, "But darling, I'm classical and I really need this to look put together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Getty

However, the pair stunned on the carpet with a glam appearance, which fueled now-confirmed engagement rumors after the actress was seen with a diamond ring on her finger.

Last week, multiple sources revealed to PEOPLE that the couple are in fact taking their relationship to the next level.

"Kate is just on cloud nine," a Bosworth source says. "She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming."

"Everyone is happy for her," the source adds. "Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It's just amazing to see them together."

Reps for Long and Bosworth have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.