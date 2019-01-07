Who needs a stylist when your husband is Justin Hartley?

This Is Us star, 41, made sure the dramatic train on wife Chrishell Hartley’s stunning one shoulder gown looked just right as the pair posed on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night in L.A.

Photographers captured the actor, who was clad in a Brunello Cucinelli tux, bending down to fix Chrishell’s train as she stood beside him smiling.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

He is among the many A-list presenters, including fellow This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, at tonight’s award show.

Christopher Polk/NBC

Justin and Chrishell tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch in Oct. 2017.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Chrishell told PEOPLE at the time. “The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”

Justin agreed telling us, “At the risk of sounding cheesy, I look forward to sharing life experiences and growing old together. Someday, we can talk about all the things we did together 30 years ago!”

After hitting it off on their first date four years ago, Hartley and Stause were immediately smitten. “We haven’t been apart since,” says Hartley, who proposed to the Kentucky native in 2016.

Justin has one daughter, Isabella, 14, with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley.