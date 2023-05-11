Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Embrace While Shopping in N.Y.C.

The couple, who has been married since 2018, spent time together in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday

By
Published on May 11, 2023 08:36 AM
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023.
Photo: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews

Justin and Hailey Bieber's street style continues to be effortlessly cool.

The couple, who has been married since 2018, were spotted sharing a sweet embrace while in New York City on Wednesday.

For the afternoon outing, Justin, 29, wore oversized light blue jeans and a baggy off-white T-shirt, which he paired with a navy sweatshirt around his neck.

Hailey, 26, meanwhile, sported a fitted, cap-sleeve black top and a tan suede micro mini-skirt, which she accessorized with trendy shades.

The couple was photographed with their arms around each other, sharing a smile while sipping on drinks as they checked out the Aimé Leon Dore store in the city's SoHo neighborhood.

Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/SplashNews

Earlier that day, Hailey was spotted with multiple coffees in hand as she wore a trendy long camel wool coat over the same outfit with white ankle socks, black loafers, thick gold Missoma hoops and a black leather handbag.

For a dinner date in Tribeca later in the evening, the supermodel looked chic in a two-piece black leather ensemble — a high-waisted, ankle-length skirt paired with high stiletto boots and a bandeau top with spaghetti straps, which showed off her midsection.

Her "Sorry" singer beau was snapped in a look similar to his daytime gear, this time wearing a white tank top with a red sweatshirt tied around his neck and a black trucker hat.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are flanked by their bodyguards as they head out for a dinner date in Tribeca, New York City
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Justin and Hailey were initially introduced over a decade ago, in a brief meet-and-greet captured on camera backstage at a Today show appearance for the "Baby" singer, according to Vogue.

Fast forward to July 2018, after dating on-and-off for several years, the Grammy winner popped the question to Hailey during a romantic dinner at a local restaurant while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The couple moved in together shortly after, and they later married in a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse, before a formal wedding took place the following year in Bluffton, South Carolina, with 150 of their family and friends in attendance.

