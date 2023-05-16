Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Glam Date Night in London as She Launches Rhode in the U.K.

The Biebers are celebrating Hailey's success with a date night.

The couple was spotted out in London on Monday for a date night at ​​Chiltern Firehouse after the model announced she was launching her skincare brand, Rhode, in the U.K.

Hailey, 26, walked ahead of her husband while leaving the swanky celebrity hotspot in an ultra-flattering night-time ensemble. The look consisted of a tight-fitting little black dress with darker-black ink-blot-like designs framing her chest and shoulders. Hailey threw on a pair of sheer black tights underneath and added pointy-toed black heels and a matching purse with gold hardware to the look. She finished it it off with her bob in a middle part and minimal jewelry.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Justin, 29, trailed behind his wife in a more casual, but just as cool, complementary look consisting of baggy blue jeans and a white T-shirt layered under a weathered gray hoodie and oversized black leather jacket. Simple white Nike shoes and his hood completely over his head completed the look.

After they were spotted, Hailey took to her Instagram to tease the big launch of her skincare brand across the pond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The model posed for pictures against a mirror backdrop in her LBD at the glamorous hangout spot and posted them to her Instagram story, the first one with no caption and the second with onscreen text tagging London, writing, "So excited to be here launching @rhode."

Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

Rhode announced last week that it would be expanding its shipping to the U.K. as part of a "Rhode world tour" for its full collection of glazed essentials. The brand's Instagram began posting content with the nation's flag and videos of people in the capital city using the praised Peptide Lip Treatment in anticipation of the launch on May 17.

Previously, the Allure Best of Beauty winning brand was only available in the United States and Canada, but with the launch of the brand in the U.K. and the teasing of a "world tour," the coveted skin care products may be on their way to more countries across the globe.