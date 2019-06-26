Justin Bieber's Drew Clothing Line Debuts Shirts Featuring Drew Barrymore's Face

Justin Bieber has tapped Drew Barrymore for a new fashion collaboration with his clothing brand, Drew.

The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, recently wore one of the new pieces inspired by Barrymore, 44, a white tee which featured a photo of the actress as a young child when she starred in the 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Although neither Bieber nor Barrymore have explained their decision to partner on T-shirts, it’s likely inspired by the fact that the pop star’s brand and the actress share the same name.

Image zoom Splash News Online

Barrymore promoted one of the designs worn by Bieber on her Instagram and simply captioned the photo, “Drew ❤️ @drewhouse.”

In addition to the E.T. graphic tee, Bieber’s brand also revealed another design featuring a glamorous headshot of Barrymore.

Although the Drew designs have yet to drop, fans already can’t wait to get their hands on them. “DREW BARRYMORE AHHH😭😭,” one person commented on Instagram.

Someone else said, “omg i want it drop it like now.”

Bieber launched Drew, which is a nod to his middle name, in January 2019 with an array of T-shirts, sweatshirts and shorts, along with a collection beige corduroy pieces, emblazoned with the Drew logo and a smiley face.

Pieces from $48-$148 and includes all unisex pieces, with the website encouraging shoppers to “wear it how you want.”

According to the website’s “About Us” page, Drew House is described as a “place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye.”