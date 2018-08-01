Justin Bieber Wore a Hoodie That Holds a Special Meaning for Fiancée Hailey Baldwin's Family

Robert O'neil / SplashNews

Bieber’s a Baldwin now — or at least he’s dressing like one!

Just a few weeks after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s surprise engagement, the singer has officially been welcomed into the family.

During a grocery store outing at Whole Foods in N.Y.C., Bieber was spotted wearing a Massapequa High School hoodie with the name “Baldwin” written across the back.

Hailey may have graduated from high school in Arizona, but the Baldwins have a long history with the Long Island school.

Haley’s grandfather, Alexander Rae Baldwin, Jr., taught social studies at the school for 28 years and coached the football and rifle teams.

“He was a much-admired teacher during those years,” Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, wrote in a Huffington Post tribute to his father after his death in 2009. “So much so that, twice, the editors of the school yearbook dedicated their editions to him, a tribute normally reserved for faculty that had either died or retired.”

While it’s not clear if it’s a family hand-me-down or if Bieber purchased his own Baldwin-emblazoned sweatshirt, we do know that the Baldwins welcomed Bieber into their famous family in other ways as well.

When the news of their engagement was announced, Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, shared a sweet message on Twitter (which has since been deleted).

“Sweet smile on my face! me & wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB,” he wrote. “Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome.”

Bieber’s family is just as excited for their upcoming wedding. Bieber’s father hinted at the engagement news writing on Instagram: “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”