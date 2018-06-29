Justin Bieber's New Style Gets Spencer Pratt's Approval: He Was 'Glowing Like a Heavenly Angel'

Justin Bieber has a new relationship — not just with his new lady Hailey Baldwin, but also with his new mustache, which he’s been sporting since he and the model first sparked rumors that they’ve rekindled their romance.

The singer, 24, attended close pal Post Malone’s concert in L.A. on Thursday night wearing a Hawaiian-style flower-print shirt and brown pants — a combo he paired with a white bandana that he tied around his long, beachy blonde hair. Also making an appearance? The sparse blonde mustache he’s been rocking in recent weeks. And according to Spencer Pratt, who met up with Bieber during the concert, he looked like an “angel.”

Justin Bieber and Spencer Pratt Courtesy Spencer Pratt

RELATED: All of Justin Bieber’s Most Major Hair Changes

Pratt, the star of a new MTV series Spencer Pratt Will Heal You, was at the concert to see 21 Savage’s performance, and headed to the VIP section to meet up with the rapper. But instead of 21 Savage, out walked Bieber, whom Pratt was just as excited to snap a photo with for Instagram.

“All of a sudden the door pops open and glowing like a dang heavenly angel is Bieber,” Pratt tells PeopleStyle exclusively, adding that Baldwin was nowhere to be seen, although singer Halsey was present alongside the singer. “I instantly threw up my phone and start snapping him like, ‘I love you JB!’ The whole clique I was with had no idea it was him because of his new style and facial hair and his long hair, but I knew because obviously I follow him on all platforms.”

And yes, Pratt, who was dressed in a tie-dye “Pratt Daddy” t-shirt, is totally into Bieber’s new look, which he says his Instagram followers compared to Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused.

“I love his style. I think he looks fresh to death. To me, right now, that’s the style,” he shares. “There’s definitely a lot of people in my comments who were like, ‘What is this look?’ Obviously we all love clean-cut Biebs but I love this style, I loved the shirt.”

The reality star adds: “He literally glowed. His aura was like a rainbow. It was beyond.”

Bieber has been sporting his low-key look as he hits the town with Baldwin. The two were most recently spotted attending a service at Churchome Church in the town of Kirkland, Washington, which they followed up with a dip in the hot tub at their hotel. And last week, they were photographed holding hands in N.Y.C, despite neither party confirming their relationship status.

“Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have been traveling together between the East coast and L.A. now for the past couple of weeks.”

But the source adds that while their relationship is “good” right now, that doesn’t mean things have gotten serious between them.

“He always had a lot of love for her. But there was a reason for their split too,” the insider adds. “They are usually good for a while and then they are not. They do look serious now, but they are both young and passionate. It’s nothing to read into seriously. There are no wedding bells ringing.”