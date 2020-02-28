Justin Bieber is wearing nothing but boxer briefs, tube socks and sneakers in the Calvin Klein Spring 2020 ad campaign — and he wants you to deal with it!

The 25-year-old singer shared a clip from his new spot — a continuation of the #MyCalvins movement and celebrates “unapologetic confidence and self-love,” according to a Calvin Klein press release — on Instagram with the caption, “It’s Friday.”

Throughout the video, Bieber shows his tattoo-covered body (much to the delight of fans on social media) and strikes a variety of poses while lounging on a leather chair.

“Who does this kid think he is,” the “Yummy” singer says in a voiceover, after shrugging his shoulders and raising his eyebrows.

“Cannot tell me he’s not a 10,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section.

“Holy lord,” another said. While a third person added, “He got that yummy yummy 🤤”

Calvin Klein also shared the black and white “Deal With It” campaign video (in which Bieber appears alongside Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Euphoria break-out star Hunter Schafer and singer-songwriters Maluma, SZA and Lay Zhang) on Instagram.

“@justinbieber does what he wants. DEAL WITH IT. #MYCALVINS. by @bardiazeinali” the brand wrote alongside the clip — fans quickly flooded the comment section with heart eyes, flames and drooling emojis!

Calvin Klein started rolling out the “Deal With It” campaign, shot by iconic photographer Mario Sorrenti with accompanying videos by Bardia Zeinali, on Thursday: “The surreal campaign mixes real emotion with fantasy for expressive imagery that exudes confidence,” the brand said in a press release.

In the group ad, the star-studded cast —“chosen for their willingness to bare themselves to the world,” Calvin Klein states — gets real about who they are and what they stand for, all while modeling the latest styles from both Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.